The Sayre Historical Society is currently closed for the winter.
The society has an event calendar planned for the 2021 season, but will not announce an opening or events until Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and guidelines are in place for a safe return for visitors in the museum.
The society has a website, sayrehistoricalsociety.org, and can be reached by telephone by calling (570) 882-8221. Please leave a message and calls will be returned.
In the meantime, people can check out the Sayre Historical Society’s Facebook page for historic photos and stories.
Sayre Historical Society is located at 103 S. Lehigh Ave. in Sayre and thanks the community for their continued support.
