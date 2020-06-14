Blindness is incredibly isolating — even when life is normal — as it presents significant challenges for accessing transportation to medical appointments, obtaining groceries and medicines, reading mail, or visiting the bank.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the struggle became much more challenging for North Central Sight Services clients. Public transportation and shared ride services were not ideal for clients due to age and/or preexisting health conditions, plus a sighted guide is not available with these services. The need for ongoing human contact also increased greatly since churches, senior centers, and other modes of socialization were closed. Many clients relied heavily on NCSS’s Social Services program to assist with tasks they ordinarily could do themselves. Programs and services specialists assisted clients with obtaining groceries, medicine, and banking so they could remain safe at home during COVID-19. The team also called clients frequently to check in and make sure their needs were met and to be a listening ear. Thanks to the United Way of Bradford County’s support, North Central Sight Services was able to maintain excellent standards of care for clients who are blind or visually impaired.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.