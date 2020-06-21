COMMUNITY UNITED: PA 211 staying busy helping residents

PA 211 NE/ Help Line has been very busy helping residents in its 17-county footprint throughout the pandemic and anticipates to continue to support the residents of each county in the upcoming year of recovery.
Pictured above are two of our many dedicated Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania employees who support PA 211 NE/Help Line.
Chris supports data administration to assure that resources provided are up-to-date and accurate. Nothing is more discouraging to a caller in need than getting an inaccurate referral.
Claire supports coordinated housing calls. They are posing in front of a “Heroes Work Here” sign because the public should know that in addition to the great work of other first responders, our caseworkers not only did not miss a beat in supporting our residents in need in 17-counties, many picked up overtime shifts to assure we adequately handled human service, crisis and disaster recovery needs 24/7/365.
FSA and PA 211 NE continue to encourage any resident in need to call 211, text 211 (898-211 plus a zip code), or log onto pa211NE.org to seek any referral they need to meet human service needs.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.