COMMUNITY UNITED: Paying it forward with paper products

One hundred dollars in paper products can go along way.
In any typical year, paper products are greatly appreciated in-kind donations to nonprofits. But in a year with the COVID-19 pandemic, paper towels and toilet paper mean even more to local nonprofits who are serving the community through the pandemic.
When a generous anonymous donor from Dupont gave his prize winnings of $100 in P&G product back to United Way, United Way reached out to four partner agencies and coordinated a delivery of packages of Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet paper for use at their facilities.
Community United represents people helping our community, nonprofits serving our community, and individuals impacting their communities with their amazing generosity.
