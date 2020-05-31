Community United: Penn-York Opportunities continues support

Penn York Opportunities is a nonprofit organization that provides home and community-based services including Community Participation Supports, Supportive Living, Home and Community Companion as well as Respite Services. Penn York Opportunities also provides employment support services and family services to Bradford and Tioga Counties with offices located in Athens and Towanda.
Penn York Opportunities provides services to those with Intellectual Disabilities to help foster independence by supporting people to live independently on their own, to live everyday lives, and become members of the community. Their Family Services support families to reconnect, remain together and provide opportunities to learn independent, family and parenting skills.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn York Opportunities has continued to provide services to individuals in accordance to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 response directives to assure the safety and well-being to all those they serve and their employees.
For further information about the many services of Penn York Opportunities available, call (570) 888-5891 or visit https://pennyorkopportunities.wpcomstaging.com/.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
