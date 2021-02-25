The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help at a local blood drive, to transport lifesaving blood or join the Red Cross Disaster Action Team.
The local Red Cross is very active and always looking for new volunteers.
Those who are interested can contact Grace Palmer, the local volunteer recruiter, for further details (570) 202-5801 or via email at grace.palmer@redcross.org. Fore more information about volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities.html.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
