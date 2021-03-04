“Jim” had recently lost his job when he reached out to PA 211 NE/Help Line, but became impatient with the case worker when she had to search the database for answers to help him out. Then the phone call disconnected after his phone battery ran out of charge.
When she called back, she was ready to refer him to the Athens United Methodist Church, Sayre Salvation Army, and The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, while also providing information to contact the county assistance office to talk about SNAP and medical assistance.
Jim expressed his gratitude to the case worker and noted that his previous frustration was due to him needing help to feed his family.
The PA 211 NE/ Help Line is an information and referral service, and after hours crisis and telephone answering service that has been working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The service is free and can help connect people to food pantries, emergency shelter, coordinated housing, utilities assistance, clothing, drug and alcohol intervention, and mental health crisis. PA 211 NE/Help Line serves a 17 county region, which includes Bradford County.
When the COVID-19 Pandemic began back in March, PA 211 NE/Help Line experienced weeks where average call volumes increased by 500 calls per week, essentially doubling. Since then, PA 211 has projected a continuing increase in calls of 25%. Last fiscal year, PA 211 NE/Help Line served 1,217 calls from Bradford County. As of reporting late last month, PA 211 NE/ Help Line has served 919 calls in Bradford County in the current fiscal year.
PA 211 NE/Help Line encourages anyone in need to call 211, text 211 (898 plus a zip code), or log on to pa211ne.org if they’re struggling with food, shelter, utilities, clothing, substance abuse, mental health, or are in need of crisis management.
