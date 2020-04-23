Community United: Sayre House of Hope keeping loved ones close during time of care

The Sayre House of Hope provides housing for families and patients receiving care at Guthrie who live quite a distance from Sayre, the majority of which are emergency cases. Not even COVID-19 can prevent trauma and other emergencies.
One such emergency occurred for a family from out of town whose loved one was in an accident. The family wanted to stay close to their loved one while waiting for them to be released from the hospital, but the current visitor restriction at the hospital due to COVID-19 meant they could not stay in their loved one’s room. Instead they stayed with us until their loved one was released.
“We will continue to provide affordable temporary housing and support to assist families in a medical crisis,” officials said. “When the health crisis of COVID-19 ebbs, the financial implications for many will have a lasting effect. More families and outpatients will struggle to be able to afford housing while receiving treatment. We will be there to support them.”
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included a headline that said "Sayre House," which is a different organization than the Sayre House of Hope. The Review regrets the error.
