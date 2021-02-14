COMMUNITY UNITED: TACO continues to serve

On a cold, windy morning, a man wearing a mask wheels a shopping cart full of food out, to be picked up by a family in need. That masked man is a volunteer at the TACO (Towanda Area Christian Outreach) Food Pantry.
TACO has never stopped serving the community during these difficult days. The all-volunteer staff is committed to keeping the food pantry open.
Why do they do it? To quote one volunteer, “I served my community for 35 years as an elementary teacher so when a friend suggested that I volunteer at TACO, I decided to jump right in. Now I could serve my community in a different way. … There are volunteers with talents who are using them to fill in all the jobs. I love working with others who have the same goal – to serve the community with the vital element of nutrition. Some of those I have worked with have become caring friends. The clients stories are fascinating. It has made me realize how precious people’s lives are and how they have overcome obstacles with TACO’s help. Providing food for the table takes one problem off their plates so they can deal with others.”
Every reasonable precaution is being taken in order to minimize risk to both consumers and volunteers, while continuing to provide compassionate help to our community. TACO had to alter the way it operates, but its hours and desire to assist has not changed.
TACO is accepting new clients who meet income guidelines and live in the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing, or Towanda school districts. The phone number is (570) 265-4422. Hours of operation is 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
