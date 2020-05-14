Community United: TACO Food Pantry providing more than just food

Sometimes it is about having a place to turn to. Sometimes it is about feeling a part of a community, a community in which people feel compassion.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, many needs have escalated, but so has the response. United Way partner agencies are working together to ensure families have basic necessities to get them through this challenging time. But it is not just food — it is support, words of encouragement, and a community to lean on.
The volunteers at Towanda Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry, along with many other front-line United Way Agency partners have been stepping up in a big way — and it is very much noticed and appreciated. Community United. ￼TACO Food Pantry, located on Golden Mile Road in Wysox, serves Northeast Bradford, Towanda and Wyalusing school districts.
Anyone interested in contacting the pantry is encouraged to call (570) 265-4422 during their hours of operation 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
