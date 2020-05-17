Community United: The Bridge always there for the community

The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches is a non-profit organization of churches in the Penn-York Valley, which serves residents in the school districts of Athens, Sayre and Waverly.
The Bridge is an all-volunteer organization serving the community for 30 years, helping to bridge the gaps of life for those who are experiencing an emergency need for basic necessities including food, clothing and shelter.
The following are local food opportunities offered by Valley churches to help respond to the need created by the COVID-19 pandemic:
q Chemung Christian Fellowship will be offering a Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, or until gone. It would be helpful to call ahead if coming, but is not required. Chemung Christian Fellowship is located at 726 Main St., Chemung, NY 14825, phone (607) 877-4033 or email ccf726@gmail.com.
q Valley Food Pantry will reopen on Monday, May 18. Hours will be Mondays 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays 2-4 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m.-noon. Recipients will receive food at the door after verification of ID and family size.
q The Valley United Presbyterian Church is continuing to offer a drive-thru food distribution on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. to noon (time is assigned) through the end of May.
Registration is required the Sat/Sun/Mon prior to the respective Tuesday give-away by calling (570) 423-1540.
q The Waverly United Methodist Church is partnering with Catholic Charities and hosting Friday Food Distribution which includes emergency supplies of personal care items.
Dates are May 15 and May 29. Supplies are limited. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. on the Wednesday before each event. Please call Patrick at (607) 302-2745.
q Athens United Methodist Church (118 South Main St. Athens) is continuing the Feed My Sheep Food Pantry on the second and fifth Thursdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon (Note: not every month has a fifth Thursday). It’s for those residing in the Athens and Sayre School Districts. Presently, people are being directed through the parking lot to helpers who will check their name/photo ID. New clients will be asked limited questions so that bags can be filled for their family size. Traffic flow will direct vehicles to a stop where the vehicle’s trunk can be popped open and groceries will be placed inside. Traffic flow will then lead people from the parking lot.
On the second Thursday from 4-6 p.m., there will be a dinner stop with takeout containers being placed in vehicles in a similar manner as described above for the food bag distribution.
q The Sayre Christian Church (427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre) has funds available for help with groceries and gas on an as needed basis. People can call the church at (570) 888-2683 so a determination of need can be made and arrange for gift card pick-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.