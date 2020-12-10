The United Way of Bradford County has been leading the non-profit community in adjusting, adapting, and responding to community needs.
This year, UWBC led over 15 Community Pulse Meetings to continually evaluate the needs by “taking the pulse” of the nonprofit community. UWBC established a COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund in which over $30,000 was allocated to agencies for personal protective equipment and other COVID related needs, and UWBC facilitated a large-scale mask distribution to benefit many of its nonprofit partners, their staff, volunteers, and clients. UWBC has also coordinated several Day of Caring events and facilitated online Community Impact Sessions on topics such as human resources, fundraising and grant writing, and community collaboration through COVID and beyond.United Way of Bradford County’s mission is to improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet community needs. The needs change each year – and of course 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone – but, at the same time, 2020 has shown the importance of a successful United Way Campaign to positively impact the nonprofit community to help many individuals and families across Bradford County.Individuals and businesses still have time to get entered into the UWBC Pledge to Win Raffle (deadline Dec. 31) via several convenient tax-deductible donation options:
Employer payroll deduction … people can ask their employer or contact United Way to set it up;
Credit card donations are always accepted on the UWBC’s website under the “Give” tab;
Checks made payable to United Way of Bradford County, 24 Main St., Suite 1, Towanda PA 18848;
And, stock, will or trust … simply call United Way for more information!
By giving through the United Way, people can reach the largest number of people through organizations that are doing the very best programming in the region, and who are held accountable for results. The local United Way Corporate Partners – GTP and Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company – volunteer Board of Directors, Allocations and Campaign committees manage, invest, and distribute all monies locally – helping make Bradford County the wonderful place it is to live, work, and raise a family.
