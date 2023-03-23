TOWANDA – The Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) and Community Care Behavioral Health (CCBH) are pleased to announce that CONCERN has once again achieved trauma certification following their participation in the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative, or TICC. This recertification ensures that their Towanda location will remain a trauma informed care center.
The providers involved in this program have achieved expertise in trauma-informed care, which involves trauma-specific treatment for individuals. They have also created a trauma-informed care culture within their organization and have successfully promoted safety for staff and individuals within the program.
