CONCERN Towanda Receives Trauma Re-certification

CONCERN Towanda celebrated its trauma re-certification on March 22. Pictured from left: Administrative Assistant Laurie Donovan, School-Based Outpatient Clinical Therapist Erin Bright, BHARP CEO Sally Walker, Clinical Therapist Jalina Reinmann, Crisis Case Manager Dori Wood, Clinical Supervisor Kami Carpenter, Vice President Tanya Jones, Northern Tier Region Director Jenny Bowen and North Central Program Manager Samantha Rowan.

 Photo provided by Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania

TOWANDA – On March 22 the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization held a recognition ceremony in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to celebrate CONCERN Towanda’s trauma re-certification. This follows CONCERN’s participation in the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative and exemplary achievement in completing the program.

“It is so wonderful that CONCERN has earned the TICC redesignation!” said Lyndra J. Bills, MD, the Senior Medical Director of Community Care Behavioral Health. “As an organization, CONCERN demonstrates its commitment to making sure that its team is trauma-informed and that it will continue in its effort to provide trauma-informed and trauma-specific treatment to people they serve.”