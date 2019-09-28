Concerns continue amid MATP review process

As a 180-day review to proposed changes to the Medical Assistance Transportation Program enters its second phase, members of the BeST Transit Board of Directors remain concerned about what the ultimate outcome could be for the service that helps connect those without their own transportation to health care.
During their meeting Wednesday at the Progress Building, officials anticipated the release of a preliminary report from the first 90 days of a review initiated in June to take a closer look at the costs and benefits of moving the MATP to a brokerage model. As the second half of the review period moves forward, members looked forward to two stakeholder meetings next month where their position can again be shared.
“This is still the number one issue,” said Tim Geibel, a member of the management team. “Just because we have a pause doesn’t mean it is over.”
Currently, BeST Transit coordinates these services locally and receives reimbursement for each MATP trip it provides. According to data compiled by BeST officials, MATP premium trips went from 2,733 to 4,477 between 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, while miles increased from 170,035 to 302,424 in that time span.
Under a brokerage model, officials pointed out that coordination would be regionally based, with one broker serving a 20 to 24 county “central” region. The reimbursements that once supplemented BeST Transit would be allocated to the selected broker, and would be based on the number of eligible riders, not the actual number of rides that are provided.
The measure moved forward in 2018 following approval of the state budget. With the delay for the review, bids from potential brokers have yet to be opened, according to Geibel.
According to BeST Transit General Manager Bill Nichols, this type of funding could easily lead to abuse of the system since the broker wouldn’t have to provide actual rides.
“What we heard is that this is one of the top five issues in the state and there is a lot of interest remaining in the House and Senate to see the process through to some sort of resolution,” said Geibel. “At the end of the day, when the 180-day window expires, the Department of Human Services will turn over a final report. What happens after that, we don’t know. Our continued advocacy and push will be for more public input into the process. The stakeholder requirements could be more robust, so we’re still asking our counties and our agencies … we need everybody to be contacting their state reps and their state senators and let them know how much this coordinated network that they currently enjoy means to them.”
However, Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin didn’t hold much optimism for a positive resolution.
“We’re now a year into it and it’s not fixed yet, and there’s no evidence, other than more extensions, that there is a fix,” said Bustin. “I think being a year in is a very bad sign for us. I think we might need to ramp up our conversations a bit with legislators and make sure they know where we are at.”
Although the initial measure, which promoted an additional $15 million in federal funds, was widely approved, Bustin added that he doesn’t know of one lawmaker who is currently for it.
According to the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, the additional funding could come with $31 million in additional costs, along with reduced services to senior citizens and those with disabilities.
A final report is expected in December.
