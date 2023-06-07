Condition of mountain road topic of angst in LeRoy Township

Several locals expressed concern regarding the dust situation and overall condition of LeRoy Mountain Road at Monday’s meeting.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

LEROY TOWNSHIP — LeRoy Mountain Road is one of LeRoy Township’s most distinguished, serving as a major thoroughfare for locals looking to escape away to Sunfish Pond County Park, as well as the state game lands and other areas in the southernmost portion of Bradford County.

The popularity of the road, however, can lead to the road needing more maintenance than other dirt roads in the township. This need for attention can be exacerbated by the road’s winding, steep path up the mountain. Several of its residents brought their concerns to the LeRoy Township Supervisors in Monday’s meeting.

