Condition of mountain road topic of angst in LeRoy Township

LEROY TOWNSHIP — LeRoy Mountain Road is one of LeRoy Township’s most distinguished, serving as a major thoroughfare for locals looking to escape away to Sunfish Pond County Park, as well as the state game lands and other areas in the southernmost portion of Bradford County.
The popularity of the road, however, can lead to the road needing more maintenance than other dirt roads in the township. This need for attention can be exacerbated by the road’s winding, steep path up the mountain. Several of its residents brought their concerns to the LeRoy Township Supervisors in Monday’s meeting.
Vicky Schrader, who lives on the road, had concerns about the dust kicked up by traffic.
“It’s unbearable at this point. And I think we need to think about doing something additional,” she explained.
The township had spread dust control oil on its dirt roads in recent weeks, but Schrader claimed it wasn’t getting the job done. She expressed concerns about the dust obstructing drivers vision, and noted that an Amish couple on the road could be in danger in their buggy.
Supervisor Mike Miosi, who owns a cabin on the road, echoed her concerns.
“We couldn’t sit outside last weekend because there was so much traffic kicking up dust,” Miosi asserted.
According to Road Foreman Ron Chaapel, the remarkably dry weather affects the oil’s effectiveness.
“You want the road to have a little moisture to better adhere the oil to the surface and we haven’t had any rain,” he explained.
The dry weather has also affected maintenance on the road, with washboards forming in steep areas. Chaapel and Township Secretary Ted Tomlinson said that, though the township had laid down tons of stone, it packs better with moisture.
“We spread watered that stone stone three times but it still just didn’t pack as good as if there was moisture,” Chaapel said.
When residents asked to whether the Township could install a speed limit sign on the road to slow down some of the through traffic. Supervisors informed residents that LeRoy Township falls under state police jurisdiction, and that state police wouldn’t enforce a local ordinance. In Pennsylvania, dirt roads with no speed limit signs have a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
Other township residents inquired into closing the road to through traffic, forcing campers to use alternate routes to the park. Supervisors replied that they could only close the road in emergency situations.
Supervisors also suggested that if individuals saw vehicles involved in the natural gas industry using the road, to try and write down company names or license plates and report them. The road is not a permitted access road for gas industry traffic.
Gary Brown, who also has a cabin on the road, thanked Chaapel for his attention to detail in spreading the oil near his cabin but implored him to drive up the road and see the issues himself.
Brown complained that other dirt roads in the area received more attention than LeRoy Mountain.
“We drove on the township roads today, there was no washboard and the oil was wider,” he accused. Brown also accused the supervisors of not spending “any money” on LeRoy Mountain Road, and said he believed they were giving other roads in the township preferential treatment.
Supervisor Jason Krise rebuffed him, saying the township spends “nearly as much on that road as all other roads.” Miosi blamed the dry weather for the washboarding on LeRoy Mountain Road. Ted Tomlinson indicated that he, as Secretary and Treasurer of the Township, has all the receipts from over the years showing the many financial resources committed to the road’s upkeep.
Regarding the dust on the road, Tomlinson suggested the township look into top coating the roads with liquid calcium to help with dust management. LeRoy Mountain Road is often a topic of discussion at Township meetings, with Supervisor Miosi summarizing the difficulties with it.
“That’s the worst road in the township. There’s only so much you can do with it.”
