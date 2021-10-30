America Day at the Athens Area High School sparked some concerns on social media Friday after a picture was posted of a student wearing a Confederate-style Gadsden flag in the hallway.
According to Superintendent Craig Stage, school officials were notified about the flag after the post was made and were able to address the situation with the student. He said the student was mature about the situation and hadn’t fully realized the impact of the Confederate symbol, which has historically been tied to southern slavery.
The Gadsden flag – which originally depicted a coiled rattlesnake with the message “Don’t Tread On Me” on a yellow backing – traces its origins back to the American Revolution, and remained a relic of the revolution in the years that followed, according to reporting by The New Yorker. The symbol was utilized by Libertarians in the 1970s as they called for minimal government, and more recently has become generally associated with movements of defiance. It’s also been overlaid on American flag or Confederate flag designs, such as the flag depicted in the picture.
America Day was part of Athens’ Spirit Week activities leading up to Friday’s Rusty Rail football game against rival Sayre.
