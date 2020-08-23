Over the course of the past week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 positives.
The week’s reporting also included an additional nursing home or personal care facility that has been connected to a positive COVID-19 case. In this case, it was a staff member of the unnamed facility. The last case reported in connection with one of these facilities came July 28 when a staff member had become infected.
Most COVID-19 infections connected with Bradford County care facilities to date have been among staff, who account for four infections overall. Only one resident has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
County wide, there were seven positive cases the week beginning Aug. 9, and four new confirmed cases the week beginning Aug. 2.
Statewide, nearly 38% of those who have tested positive to date are between the ages of 25 and 49, while the age brackets of 50 to 64 and 65 and older each account of 23% of confirmed cases. The department says most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among those in the oldest age bracket. Meanwhile, those 19 to 24 make up 10% of the cases, teens ages 13 o 18 account for 4% of the cases, those 5 to 12 are 2% of the cases, and those 4 and under make up 1% of the cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.