After elevating to 48 as of Tuesday at midnight following a full week of no new COVID-19 cases logged in Bradford County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has lowered the county’s number of confirmed cases back to 46.
The reason for the decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases is not specified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of midnight on June 3, the Pennsylvania DOH confirmed 511 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 73,405 across all counties in the Commonwealth.
A total of 75 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, raising the state total to 5,742.
Pennsylvania’s DOH reported that 617 patients have shown positive serology tests and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
A total of 408,269 Pennsylvania patients have tested negative for COVID-19 to date, according to the DOH.
The Commonwealth’s DOH has confirmed 15,752 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care home residents with 2,719 nursing or personal care home employee cases, totaling 18,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 611 different facilities in 44 counties of the Commonwealth.
About 3,621 of Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 attributed deaths have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,557 of the Commonwealth’s total cases have been reported in health care workers.
During a press briefing Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine stated that the Commonwealth has continued increasing contact tracing and COVID-19 testing across the state.
Along with 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Bradford County has reported 1,760 negative COVID-19 tests. Sullivan County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 103 negative tests.
COVID-19 data from surrounding counties are as follows: 19 confirmed cases and 622 negative tests in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, 166 confirmed cases and 2,438 negative tests in Lycoming County, 111 confirmed cases and 2,438 negative tests in Susquehanna County, 34 confirmed cases and 535 negative tests in Wyoming County, 143 confirmed cases and 3,403 negative tests in Tioga County, New York and 110 confirmed cases and 6,889 negative tests in Chemung County, New York.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” a press release published Wednesday by the Pennsylvania DOH quoted Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stating. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
