Conflict continues for Canton Borough Council

CANTON — Conflict from last month’s Canton Borough Council meeting continued Monday as accusations were brought against council member Chris Schrader over a letter he submitted to local newspapers and treatment of other members.
Canton Codes Enforcement Officer John Raub confronted Schrader about a Letter to the Editor he had written that ran in the May 28 issue of The Daily Review and included discussion about two citations Raub gave borough residents and whether he should have been conducting business during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Raub accused Schrader of signing the letter with “Canton Borough Council” after his name and stated that in doing so it seemed “that Mr. Schrader speaks for the entirety of council.”
Raub asked council members if they had given Schrader permission to speak for them, which they replied no. Schrader stated that he had not signed “Canton Borough Council” with his name at the end of the letter.
Schrader did not sign “Canton Borough Council” after his name on his submitted Letter to the Editor. Schrader’s submitted letter was too lengthy to be published as a Letter to the Editor, but was printed as a Guest Viewpoint due to his role as a councilman. “Canton Borough Council” was added by staff under Schrader’s name in the Guest Viewpoint as an identifier so community members could identify his role on council.
After the initial adjournment of Monday’s Canton Borough Council meeting, the meeting was brought back to order and councilman George Jennings stated that last Friday afternoon he received a “very nasty phone call” from Schrader who asked for Raub’s number (which Jennings refused to give him) and called Jennings and other council members expletives.
Jennings also said that Schrader has left a voicemail on Raub’s phone where Schrader has said “if you’re going to be poking my hornet’s nest, be ready” and Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley played the voicemail publicly.
After the voicemail was played, former Borough President Michael Shultz asked Schrader if the voicemail was from him to which Schrader replied that it was and former councilwoman Paige VanRyn asked Schrader if the statement he made was a threat.
Schrader stated that the comment was not a threat and that he had spoken with involved parties since the phone call.
“I misunderstood the street stuff, I was angry at the time and I said things that probably shouldn’t have been said, however we’ve discussed it since then, I understand what was done, I understand why it was done,” Schrader said. “Like I said, I was just very angry at the time and I just said what came to mind at the time.”
One resident in the meeting told Schrader that he “took advantage” of being on council in order to find Raub’s phone number, accused him of having an “agenda” and stated that if the community knew what it was they may be able to support him but the way he was moving towards it currently is “unacceptable.”
Canton Borough Council President David Groover attempted to adjourn the meeting, stating that the conversation was not regarding borough business, but Seeley stated, “he (Schrader) called employees and/or council members names, I think at a minimum he owes an apology and he needs to explain himself.”
VanRyn accused Groover of advocating for Schrader and stated that she believes Schrader “should lose his seat over that kind of behavior.”
“As a person who votes, I want something done about that and it’s your responsibility to lead, so lead,” she told Groover.
Groover stated that he “can’t control anybody else” but asks that all council members control themselves and act professionally.
Shultz called for Schrader’s resignation from council, before former Canton Borough Councilman Alfonso Ciaccio spoke up, encouraging everyone in the room to consider “mercy.”
“I have differences with councilman Schrader as well, however, there’s no one in this room that hasn’t said something that they regret saying, all of us have,” Ciaccio said. “That doesn’t excuse it...we all can take away from this and learn something and yeah, be more professional, all that stuff, every one of us has said stuff we regret, me on a daily basis, you’re just not around me all the time and there’s nobody recording me to hear it as well.”
Ciaccio advised Schrader to “be careful what you say and how you say it” in the future and urged everyone present to be “erring on the side of mercy in the sense of we’ve all said things that we regret and no one was there to record it.”
