U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) announced the launch of his campaign for reelection to the United States House of Representatives.
Meuser has established a record as a conservative problem-solver who is deeply committed to promoting an America First agenda on behalf of hardworking Pennsylvania families.
“Our nation has a great deal to accomplish over the next two years, and I am ready to continue the fight for our values, beliefs, and for plans to address the issues that are currently impacting Pennsylvania families,” Meuser said. “That begins with helping Republicans reclaim the majority in the House of Representatives and retiring Speaker Nancy Pelosi once and for all.
“The joint actions being taken by the leadership in the House Democratic caucus and the Biden administration support extreme tax and spending policies and the most aggressive expansion of federal government ever in our history. They are advocating for dangerous open borders, ghost flights and a losing foreign policy agenda; they are demonizing and weakening law enforcement, leading to record levels of crime in our cities; they are promoting distorted woke education in our schools, highly legally questionable mandates, out-of-control inflation, skyrocketing debt, and helped our nation go from energy independent to dependent on foreign energy sources in less than a year. We must reverse this and do much better.
“For the future of our nation and on behalf of the great Pennsylvanians living in the 9th District, losing is not an option. There is too much at stake, and I am excited to get to work on getting our country back on the right track.”
The new 9th District consists of the following counties, Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming and parts of Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming counties. This largely encompasses and expands the current 9th District.
Meuser was first elected to U.S. Congress in the 9th District in 2018. He successfully ran for reelection in 2020. Prior to his service in the United States Congress, Meuser was successful as a job creator in the private sector. Along with his father and brother, Meuser helped to build Pride Mobility Products, a small healthcare products manufacturer that into the worldwide industry leader in power mobility products. Dan served as President of Pride USA for seven years.
In 2011, Gov. Tom Corbett nominated Meuser to serve as Pennsylvania’s secretary of revenue. There, he worked to transform the Department of Revenue from a traditional tax collection agency into a taxpayer advocacy organization. Meuser’s leadership of the department was recognized by the Council on State Taxation for the most dramatic improvement of any department of revenue in the country, going from a D rating to an A- during his tenure.
In Congress, Meuser serves on the House Small Business and House Foreign Affairs Committees. He currently serves as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access for the Small Business Committee. Congressman Meuser is also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, the Republican Study Committee, the Border Security Caucus, the Congressional Coal Caucus, the Republican Main Street Partnership, and the US-China Working Group.
Meuser and his wife of 30 years, Shelley, have two daughters and a son.
