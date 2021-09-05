CONSERVATION CORNER: 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago, amid concerns of dwindling farmland and agricultural security, concerned citizens, landowners, and county officials came together to create a framework for protecting Bradford County farmland from future non-ag development. On September 6, 2001 Bradford County Commissioners John Sullivan, Janet Lewis, and Nancy Schrader signed a resolution creating the Bradford County Agricultural Land Preservation Program. The program would be administered by the Bradford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board with assistance from the Bradford County Conservation District.
A press release from 2001 made the following statement, “Pennsylvania Agricultural Statistics have shown a steady decrease in the size and number of farms in Bradford County since the turn of the century. At the same time, there has been an increase in development. One factor is the trend toward bigger residential lots away from urban centers. This often puts increasing pressure on farmers to sell out due to the dissimilarity between the agricultural value of their land and the higher development value. With that, the viability of agriculture, its economy, and many other values associated with a farm community hang in the balance. The aim of the Farmland Preservation Program is to compensate the landowner for maintaining productive farmland for agricultural use.” This statement remains true today. Rapid farm business losses continue, and farmland goes out of production at an ever-increasing pace.
The Bradford County Agricultural Land Preservation Program was established in to protect farmland, preserving our heritage, farm culture, and most productive soils for future generations. The Farmland Preservation program uses county, state, federal, and local funds to pay willing farmers to place restrictions on their land with an agriculture easement. The landowner maintains ownership and the land must remain in agriculture production for perpetuity. Currently, we pay $1000 per acre to protect farmland from any non-ag development.
To date, we have permanently protected 19 farms that cover over 4,600 acres. We work to save the farms with the best quality soil, high threat for development, and high farmland potential. Each year, we use the funds that we are allocated to preserve as many top-quality acres as possible.
Currently, we have 25 farms and 4680 acres that have applied to preserve their farmland and are waiting for funding. The county and state funds that we received in 2021 will only allow us to preserve 120 acres. The farms on our waiting list are vulnerable to development and the quick fix of selling land to pay off farm business debt.
These farms are important to our future food security and our local economy. Residents and visitors enjoy the open space and scenic beauty of nature and agriculture. Protected farms make good neighbors and enhance the value of nearby homes. Neighbors know that the farmland they border will always remain productive, with fields harvested regularly and not overgrown. Farmland is important for the recharge of groundwater in our communities and conservation practices on preserved farms protect soil from erosion and local surface waters from contamination.
The Bradford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board would like to thank the many passionate supporters that established this program and have served it in numerous ways for the last 20 years. We hope to see the program grow and expand in the next 20 years!
