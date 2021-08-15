CONSERVATION CORNER: A great time of year for pollinators

Since the colonization of the United States, our landscape has been divided up into easily managed parcels. This has caused a significant decrease in habitat and therefore wildlife populations that previously inhabited the region. Now realizing the mistakes of our unmanaged growth, there has been a recent surge to reduce habitat fragmentation by creating corridors. One effective method of reducing habitat fragmentation is the implementation of forested riparian buffers.
A riparian buffer is any vegetated land, ideally forested, along waterways and wetlands. Forested riparian buffers have numerous benefits to both humans and wildlife including reducing erosion, improving water quality, and providing habitat for a variety of organisms. A riparian buffer can be divided into three zones: forested, mixed forest and shrubland, and grassland. Within each zone an array of microhabitats is present supporting numerous different species. One group of wildlife we often overlook are pollinators. In the United States pollinators are responsible for supplying about one third of the produce we consume. Although disease, and certain types of insecticides have been linked to declining pollinator populations, habitat loss is another significant factor. Implementation of forested riparian buffers can help create a safe haven for these struggling pollinators.
The third zone of the riparian buffer, the grassland strip, provides the nectar pollinators consume. Over thousands of years, flowers have coevolved with pollinators to develop specialized flowers; as result, only specific pollinators can access nectar from specific flower shapes. For example, the cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) has an elongated flower that hummingbirds are able to easily access. Insects with shorter tongues like a honeybee cannot access the nectar. Similarly, the short-tongued honeybee can easily acquire nectar from a sunflower that a long-tongued bumblebee cannot. When creating a grassland buffer zone it is important to incorporate a diversity of native flowers to feed greater diversity of pollinators.
Although many of us imagine all bees as being social creatures living in a hive with honeycombs, most native bee species are solitary nesters. Solitary wood nesting bees and ground nesting bees seek refuge in zones one and two in a riparian buffer. Some species of solitary ground nesting beetles build their nests along riverbanks. Trees on zone one help to stabilize banks, keeping the abodes of these ground dwellers out of the water. Elderberry, a common shrub found in zone two of a riparian buffer often provides a home for the solitary wood nesting bees. In addition to elderberry, buttonbush, nannyberry, and many other shrubs provide nectar to various pollinators in zone two. The trees comprising zones one and two also provide an important role for pollinators in early development. Hundreds of caterpillars of moths and butterflies depend on tree leaves to eat; in fact, willows support over 400 different species of moth and butterfly caterpillars alone. The eastern swallowtail caterpillar consumes several species found in riparian areas including green ash, basswood, birch, and cottonwood.
If you own property with a waterbody and are looking to enhance a riparian zone or install a forested riparian buffer feel free to contact the Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Any questions can be directed to Tioga County Soil and Water at (607) 687-3553 or GrantL@co.tioga.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.