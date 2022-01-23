Bradford County Conservation District (BCCD) participates in the state-wide Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Program (DGLVR) which provides funding for environmental improvements and reduced long-term maintenance of our network of dirt and gravel roads. Since its formation in 1997, the program has helped Bradford County municipalities improve approximately 73 miles of dirt and gravel roads.
Each year BCCD recognizes a handful of those municipalities that stand out above the rest in various categories.
This year’s Outstanding Project of the Year, also known as Golden Shovel Award, goes to (drum roll, please…) Warren Township for an exceptional overall project on Reagan Hill Road! The road crew, office staff, and supervisors all have a can-do attitude, are easy to work with, work quickly and consistently, and take great pride in their work! The project was 2,800 feet in length and consisted of adding six cross pipes to reduce the volume of water in ditches which in turn reduces erosion and sediment reaching the stream; replacing one cross pipe, adding an access pipe; added approximately 3,400 tons of road fill to promote sheet flow and gain road width; installed 700’ of drain tile to maintain a dry road surface and prevent pot-holing; installed head walls and end walls on each pipe along with rock inlet and outlet protection to reduce erosion; crowned the road surface to keep water from concentrating on the road; created stable vegetated ditches to reduce scour and filter sediments and nutrients; installed 2,200 feet of Flexamat; replaced two undersized stream crossings; and worked with landowners to accomplish this project. By installing all the above-mentioned practices, road maintenance is greatly reduced, the road is more easily traveled by vehicles, and it’s better for the environment. Thanks to Warren Township for all their hard work and dedication to their roads and all they do to improve the DGLVR Program, the environment, and the community.
BCCD Dirt and Gravel Road Program funds have purchased two road signs that mark the ends of this Outstanding Project of the Year, so take a ride and check out their great work!
BCCD would also like to announce a few other Municipal Awards received this year:
The Outstanding Secretary Award goes to Warren Township (Janice Young). Janice, as usual, did an exceptional job administering the grant for the township! That goes a long way to help our staff verify and pay bills. She always turns in bills ahead of time to allow for proper review and approval time, bills are complete and organized, she’s very easy to work with, not afraid to ask questions, and is always willing to learn more. Thank you and great job!
The Fastest Completed Project Award goes to Towanda Township for a project on Shepherd Road. This project was completed quickly and the job was done well. Anytime a project can be wrapped up in a timely manner, it frees up staff to assist other municipalities and landowners. A big thanks to Towanda Township for working diligently and helping improve the local roads and environment.
Finally, the Innovation Award goes to Smithfield Township. Smithfield Township completed a section of Peas Hill which consisted of a fair amount of off -Right of Way work. The township and landowners did a great job working together. This project also had the highest in-kind amount at 53%. The Smithfield Township crew has a great attitude, are easy to work with, work quickly and consistently, and take great pride in their work.
The Bradford County Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Program Staff would like to thank all our participants for working with the program and for implementing so many great projects every year. Keep up the good work! If you would like more information or have questions about the DGLVR Program please check out our website, like us on facebook, or give us a call.
