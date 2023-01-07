CONSERVATION CORNER: Bradford County students awarded scholarships

The Ernest Manchester family, along with the Bradford County Conservation District, and the Bradford Sullivan Forest Landowners’ Association, would like to congratulate their 2022 college scholarship recipient, Bradley Tessier, in receiving both the Ernest Manchester Scholarship and BSFLA scholarship awards this year. Tessier, a New Albany resident, is a senior studying forestry at Paul Smith’s College and hopes to work for the PA Game Commission as a forester after graduation. Representing the Manchester family are Rich Manchester, along with his wife Stephanie. Congratulations to Bradley and many thanks for your hard work!
The Manchester Scholarship was created in 1991 as a memorial for Ernest Manchester who was a devoted supporter for conservation of Bradford County’s natural resources. The memorial was set up by the family under the administration of the Conservation District with the mission of supporting County college students that pursue degrees in natural resource management, conservation, agriculture or other related fields. “It’s an investment in our youth and community to be better able to address future natural resource decisions,” says the Manchester family. The scholarship is available to any Bradford County college student that is in their junior or senior year if pursuing a bachelor’s degree, or the second year of an associate degree. Applications for the scholarship are always available through the Conservation District office or web site www.bccdpa.com and are accepted in the Fall of each year. For more information, contact the Bradford County Conservation District at (570) 265-5539 x 6.
