CONSERVATION CORNER: Calling all food-plotters

As I struggle at times to come up with new things to write about, sometimes things just absolutely swat you upside the head and beg you to write about them. Sometimes it takes me a few minutes to recognize that it is slapping me in the face, but I usually get there. This is the perfect such subject. As I carry on my normal, day-to-day duties, I sometimes run into people in the field doing things (food plots for example) and realize how little people (sometimes) really know about what they are doing. I am not saying this to criticize anybody. Most of the time it is not your fault. It is the fault of all those people out there trying to sell you anything and everything you can think of. I will get on my soapbox for a minute. One of the problems I have with society right now is that everyone is trying to sell you something. Everyone you meet has their hands in your pocket trying to get your money for themselves. Look at a hunting magazine. WOW. The newest and the latest EVERYTHING. It may not be any better that what currently exists, but they will tell you it is.
Food plots- I have had many conversations with people about how they establish food plots, manage them, etc. The thing that bothers me is that all the information out there comes from someone selling you something. I watch the hunting shows on tv. Every commercial is on who sponsored the show (i.e. trying to sell you something). Hmmm. Why don’t other entities promote no till? Well, one of the reasons is MONEY. If I convince you to till, you need a big tractor. You need a set of plows. You need a set of disks, and maybe a cultivator. Then, you will have lots of weed issues, so someone can sell you spray. You will need lots of fuel for all this. Etc. And if all this doesn’t work, we will sell you more stuff to fix it. (More MONEY). If I get you to try no till gardening, what do you need? A spade, maybe? No sprays, no equipment, nothing purchased. That kind of eliminates any reason for anyone selling anything to give you advice. If you aren’t buying anything from them, why would they talk to you? If we are talking food plots, you need all this stuff, right? That is what most people think. NO, you do not need all this. Why?
First off, seeds will only germinate in the ground (I think it is) around 3-5 times the thickness of the seed. You put a seed that you can barely see 1” in the ground, you get nothing. So why do will plow 8-10” of soil to plant in the top ¼”? 90% of the time a seeding fails is because it was planted too deep. Try to either do no till altogether, or take a set of disks and just lightly cuff the soil once or twice. Broadcast the seed. Shazam, you got it. Very little fuel, small tractor, one implement, less time, etc., etc.
Now, just as importantly, the same seed thing holds true with weeds too, right? So, if the seeds are too deep, they will not germinate. If you plow every year, you have a different ¼” of soil on top, and an entirely new weed bed from which weeds can grow. If you no till, you only disturb a very small amount of soil. Most of the weeds each year will come from that disturbed soil. After a couple years of doing that, no weeds are left to germinate from the undisturbed soil. Now, obviously, we never get to zero weeds, but there are significantly less by not disturbing the soil. Another good reason to do it in gardens.
There are other nuances to food plots. This guy had done everything he could think of to grow really big radishes. You see them on tv. I have one in the picture for this article. How did I do that? Well, we have a hard time learning that more is not always better. Radishes love to be seeded far apart from other radishes. If you read the label, 2#/acre is plenty. Most food plotters either aren’t reading the label, or “more is better”. Either way, that doesn’t work for radishes. They need space. One plant per square foot maybe. Most seed mixes I have dealt with have to be mixed with something else (fertilizer or filler) in order to get the seed rate light enough to get to this rate. I tried it. I can’t run through a field fast enough to get a rate this low. Oh, but while you are trying, they are selling you more seed!!!
These are just a couple examples. If I think of more, I will write about them. If you have questions, and want an unbiased opinion, contact me. I think most people are spending way too much time and MONEY establishing food plots. And, oh yea, you are really hurting soil health this way, causing more erosion problems, and other things. You have heard this from big buck enthusiasts, “less disturbance (in the woods) is better”. That goes for the soil too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.