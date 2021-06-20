Conservation districts help people become better natural resource users. Though most days lack fanfare, 65 years of steady, strong, local leadership has significantly shaped the county. It’s time to celebrate!
We want you there, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
The conservation district, along with local volunteers and businesses will be at the park with music, food, and activities for all ages. Several local food trucks will be offering local favorites. Van Wagner will be playing original music (noon – 3 p.m.) while all ages enjoy activities including live farm animals, a remote controlled submarine, kayaking, crafts, tours, live birds of prey (maybe even a bald eagle), fluorescent minerals, a children’s archeological dig, birding walks, game commission trapping, bookmobile with stories, and lots more!
It was all launched on Nov. 13, 1956 with the help of many unsung heroes, when three Bradford County Commissioners, J. Lloyd Loushay, Ben Ballard, and John E. Snedeker resolved “Whereas the Board of County Commissioners of Bradford County have determined through petitions and meetings with interested farm groups, that the conservation of soil resources and control and prevention of soil erosion are problems of public concern in the said county, and that a substantial proportion of the rural land owners of the county are in favor of establishing a soil conservation district, pursuant to Act of Assembly of 1945, May 15, P. L. 547. The Board of County Commissioners of Bradford County does hereby declare the County of Bradford to be a soil conservation district pursuant to the said Act of Assembly and for the accomplishment of the purposes and policies therein provided.”
This conservation district since has sparked thousands of natural resource conservation projects and has literally changed the landscape!
Next time you fly over the county (or pull up the photos), notice a few things. What you see most is forest. Second you notice the farm fields. And what a beautiful sight they are! Farmers working to improve their methods over 65 years have created a beautiful tapestry – truly like a single work of art by many artists. The conservation district uses this broad view along with a getting our hands dirty to help landowners and managers improve.
Current conservation district leadership is provided by our seven-member volunteer board including Commissioner Daryl Miller, Chairman Keith Heimbach (Windfall), Brian Zeidner (Sugar Run), Anthony Ventello (Central Bradford Progress Authority), Al Herman (Alba), Nicole Harris (Alba), and Rob Miller (Columbia Crossroads). Many thanks to these leaders and their predecessors for moving us forward!
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located on State Park Road, three miles north of Route 6 in West Burlington. All the park amenities will be open as well including the swimming pool, playgrounds, hiking trails and more!
July 16 is the day. See you there!
