CONSERVATION CORNER: Controlling The Undesirables

The leaves of a striped maple.

 Photo Provided

As with many forest management practices, it may be necessary to eliminate certain trees and shrubs from the landscape for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they are invasive, or maybe the stand lacks diversity, or is too dense and we need to remove certain “undesirable” or “less-desirable” trees and shrubs. This can be done many different ways, but some of the easiest, cheapest, and most effective ways is by utilizing chemical herbicide treatments.

Hopefully I didn’t lose your interest at the mention of herbicides because I know that often the idea of introducing chemicals into the environment can leave a bad taste in one’s mouth and is not often considered when attempting forestry practices. However, utilizing these handy tools in an effective and controlled manner can save some a lot of time, money, and effort while having no effect on non-target species.

