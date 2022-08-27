CONSERVATION CORNER: Controlling The Undesirables

As with many forest management practices, it may be necessary to eliminate certain trees and shrubs from the landscape for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they are invasive, or maybe the stand lacks diversity, or is too dense and we need to remove certain “undesirable” or “less-desirable” trees and shrubs. This can be done many different ways, but some of the easiest, cheapest, and most effective ways is by utilizing chemical herbicide treatments.
Hopefully I didn’t lose your interest at the mention of herbicides because I know that often the idea of introducing chemicals into the environment can leave a bad taste in one’s mouth and is not often considered when attempting forestry practices. However, utilizing these handy tools in an effective and controlled manner can save some a lot of time, money, and effort while having no effect on non-target species.
The Hack-and-squirt herbicide application method can be easy and inexpensive. In its most basic form, all it requires is a hatchet/camp axe or similar cutting tool and a basic squirt bottle that could handle concentrated chemicals. Safety glasses and gloves are also recommended. This method introduces the herbicide directly into the vascular system of the tree through hacks or frill cuts into the trunk of the tree. The cuts must penetrate through the bark, into the living tissue or sapwood of the tree at a downward angle. The cuts should be 1–2 inches in length and evenly spaced around the trunk. The recommended number of cuts is one per inch of tree diameter with a minimum of 2 cuts.
This hack or cut creates a pocket for the chemicals to sit in as the tree or shrub absorbs them, allowing for a precise application. In some cases, it may be easiest to slightly withdraw the hatchet some and spray the chemicals down the blade before fully removing it from the cut. When applying chemicals do not overfill the cut. Any chemical that runs out on the ground is waste and could harm non target species.
Cut-stump herbicide treatment is a similar herbicide application practice that is often used on smaller diameter or multi-stem tree and shrub species that are known for having vigorous resprouting abilities. These are often native and non-native species that can be considered invasive like striped maple, beech, autumn olive, and multiflora rose. This method requires the applicator to fully cut through the stem or stems of the selected target and then apply the chemical directly on the stump with either a brush or spray bottle. Be sure to apply the herbicide within a half hour after cutting; however, the sooner the better. The advantage of this method is that the tree or shrub is immediately removed, and the sprouting ability terminated, as opposed to the hack and squirt method that requires some time for the chemical to act and the tree or shrub remains until decomposition. This could take a very long time in some cases.
Both practices can be done any time of year, but for the best results we recommend during active growth periods and not during times of heavy sap flow. In our area, May thru October seems best. The herbicide treatments we recommend using are ones with Glyphoste, tryiclopyr or a combination of the two as the active chemicals. Some species require a specific chemical for effective termination, so the combination of the two will cover a broader spectrum of species.
Whenever working in the forest, be sure to have a full understanding of all the training and safety equipment needed and be sure to apply that knowledge. Due to its unpredictability, it is always a good idea to contact a professional before doing any forest manipulation. This ensures that your goals are being met and best management practices are being implemented. In forestry, it could take a very short time to create decades worth of issues. If this article interests you, keep an eye out for more. Or if you’re looking for more information, contact your local conservation district. I can personally help with such issues.
This article is in response to reader feedback. Please contact us with further ideas.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.