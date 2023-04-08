Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, as an environmental awareness day to educate people about pollution and its effects on the environment. Founded by a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson, Earth Day became a global movement to protect our environment. Since 1970, celebrations have changed from awareness lectures to outdoor events offering education on our natural resource issues and demonstrations.
Earth Day in Bradford County was officially last celebrated in 1988, that is until it was re-established by the County as a yearly event in 2017. Since Earth Day is all about environmental awareness, we have focused on just that. It is our goal to provide a day where the public can get outside and learn about our environment, the animals that live in it, and the resources that are so important to preserve for generations to come. This year, our event will be on Earth Day, April 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Conservation District Property, across from the Wysox ball fields.
Attendees at last year’s earth day event had the chance to make tree cookie necklaces, plant flowers, make seed bombs, dig for fossils, and many other hands-on activities. This year we are hoping to offer the same type of activities and introduce some new ones! We will again have the Cornell Raptor Program who will be showcasing their live birds of prey and dissecting owl pellets. Also, CDE Exotics will be on-site with a selection of reptiles! Food trucks will be present for attendees to get food and live music will be provided by Low Hanging Fruit, a band out of the Bloomsburg area.
As always, this event is free to the public! Everything is paid for with sponsorships and donations. Every business that sponsors over $100 will have their logo on the back of our Earth Day T-shirts! Sponsors do need to commit funds and submit their logo by April 1st. Registration for vendors is still ongoing. Registration is free, all that we ask is for the company/organization offer some sort of educational hands-on activity for kids! This can be anywhere from coloring to making a bird house or planting flowers! In addition, we are also accepting basket donations for our raffle, all proceeds go directly back into next year’s event!
We hope to see you all there! If you or your business are interested in donating or sponsoring, please let us know. For more information, please call Cathy Yeakel at (570) 485-3122 or email cathy.yeakel@pa.nacdnet.net.
What a great time to start new traditions! Maybe plant a tree on earth day every year or do a stream cleanup to aid in cleaning the trash in our streams and in turn help the wildlife that utilize it. It comes down to us, what we do and don’t do is directly affecting our environment. We are the only ones who can change that! Why not start now?
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
