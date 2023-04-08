Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, as an environmental awareness day to educate people about pollution and its effects on the environment. Founded by a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson, Earth Day became a global movement to protect our environment. Since 1970, celebrations have changed from awareness lectures to outdoor events offering education on our natural resource issues and demonstrations.

Earth Day in Bradford County was officially last celebrated in 1988, that is until it was re-established by the County as a yearly event in 2017. Since Earth Day is all about environmental awareness, we have focused on just that. It is our goal to provide a day where the public can get outside and learn about our environment, the animals that live in it, and the resources that are so important to preserve for generations to come. This year, our event will be on Earth Day, April 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Conservation District Property, across from the Wysox ball fields.

