CONSERVATION CORNER: Eat, spray, tug – aquatic plant management methods
Photo Provided

During the growing season, the Conservation District can anticipate receiving several calls from landowners who own ponds asking how to control and treat aquatic plants. There are many options to consider, but the first question that needs to be addressed is, “What plant species are you trying to treat?” The method of treatment will vary on what plant species you are targeting. In this article, we will briefly discuss the three basic methods of treatment (biological, chemical and physical) and some pros and cons of each.

The biological method is the most “natural” and less physically demanding option, although it may take more time to see results. I’m sure many people have heard of grass carp as an option for managing plants in their pond. This is one example of biological control strategies. Triploid grass carp are a non-native (but sterile, meaning they shouldn’t be able to reproduce), plant eating fish that some landowners may stock in their ponds to control aquatic plant growth. There are a few important things (good and bad) to consider when stocking grass carp, so please consult the Conservation District or the Fish and Boat Commission (permits required). Another example of biological control method are product additives that contain microbes or enzymes that feed on or consume nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, making them less available for plant and algae growth.

