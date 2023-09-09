CONSERVATION CORNER: Farm transition planning
Photo courtesy of Bradford County Conservation District

Looking at the farmers in my life, some were born in to a seventh generation legacy while others chose to be first generation farmers but they all have one specific thing in common. No matter how long they have been farming they will spend their lives building their operation to create a legacy all their own. If (emphasis on ‘IF’) the day comes that they decide to retire or step back from farming, they want to be sure whoever takes the reigns will love and appreciate it just as they do. Finding someone who will take pride in what they do and who shares a passion for agriculture and their land is a rarity. So how does someone who spent their life cultivating their hopes and dreams (not to mention their life savings) ensure their legacy will live on?

Those of us who love farming as a way of life, see the value in what we do every day. We are raising our families on beautiful farmland and teaching our children the value of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. Unlike previous generations, many farm families are living with unprecedented struggles like increased fuel costs, rising feed and seed costs, and all the other operating expenses while product sales payouts have fluctuated at a steady decline or completely unmatched compared to business inputs. Of course, farmers might truly want their children to continue on the family legacy but the truth is, they know how difficult times are now and just how many sacrifices are having to be made. We can only imagine the future setbacks the next generation will face. One of the key things to consider before encouraging the next generation to take over the farm: Will the longevity of the farm remain profitable enough for them to succeed?

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.