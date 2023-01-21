CONSERVATION CORNER
Logo Provided

An excerpt from a previous article by Amy Kneller, previous Farmland Preservation coordinator, BCCD

Open enrollment for Farmland Preservation in Bradford County is each January (now). This is the reason for this article to be printed now. If you are interested, please get ahold of us ASAP.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.