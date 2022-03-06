Do you operate a chainsaw?
It is probably one of the most dangerous things that one can do, especially now. Ash trees are everywhere, and they are all dead or dying. The woods are dangerous enough before we had that hazard. Now it is much worse. It is imperative that you know how to operate a saw safely.
If you have ever looked into learning safe techniques to operating a chainsaw, you have probably heard of The Game of Logging. It is a world-class program designed to train people to be able to safely navigate the felling and cutting up of trees. It is a commercial logger training program taught at a “backwoods/weekender” level. It IS the standard and people that have attended it hold it in the highest regard. Do something for yourself that could potentially save your life. We all know people that have been killed in the woods. Let that statistic not be you.
The course is being offered on March 12 by the Northern Tier Hardwood Association (NTHA). You must register and they are looking for participants. Please contact them at NTHA- Facebook, website, etc. Or contact us with the information below and we will steer you in the right direction. It is a top-notch program and you won’t be sorry.
