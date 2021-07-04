CONSERVATION CORNER: Gypsy moths: A clear and present danger ... to our forests

The European Gypsy Moth (Lymantria dispar) is native to Europe and first arrived in the United States in Massachusetts in 1869. A professor by the name of Etienne Trouvelot was studying Gypsy Moths that he had acquired from France. He was trying to cross breed the gypsy moth with silkworms in North America to develop a better silk industry. The project failed and some gypsy moths escaped. Gypsy Moths are currently found in the New England Region, Delaware, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and eastern Canada. Kentucky is considered High risk for expansion.
Gypsy moths are defoliators and will consume over 300 different species of trees and shrubs, posing a threat to most of North America’s forests. Early detection and management are critical to limiting the gypsy moth’s spread and saving our trees. Gypsy moths only feed for about 6-8 weeks during the larval stage. However, during this period it is estimated that each caterpillar can consume about 1 square meter of plant material. Gypsy moth caterpillars begin feeding at the tops of the outer branches and work inward until the tree is stripped of its foliage. During this feeding cycle the caterpillar feeds mostly at night and travels down the tree and hides near the base of the tree or in any crevasse to try and avoid detection during daylight hours. Even though the gypsy moth is a non-native invasive, some native small mammals and birds like, White-footed mouse, Short tailed Shrew, Chickadees, and Blue Jays have developed the habit of consuming them so it is encouraged to promote this type of wildlife where gypsy moth population is significant.
Gypsy moths have four stages of life: egg, larva (caterpillar), pupa (cocoon) and adult (moth). Females lay a mass of 100-500 tan, fuzzy eggs typically hidden near the base of trees but could be found higher up or even on random things like machinery. The eggs remain over winter and hatch in the spring often in correlation with the tree’s blooming stage. Once hatched, the larvae feed for 6-8 weeks and pupate in a protected area for two weeks. Then emerge in moth form, when they will mate and start the cycle over.
Because of its life cycle and feeding habits there are 2 opportunities to effectively manage for population control — during the eggs stage and the larval stage. However, population control is encouraged at any stage. Controlling the gypsy moth at the egg stage is easy to do if you can find them, simply scrape the eggs off of the surface where you find them and destroy by either crushing, burning or soak in dish soap water. Simply just scraping the egg mass’s on to the ground and leaving them there could potentially increases their rate of survival. Coming snowfall will hide them better and add insulation from the winter cold and predators.
The next effective management stage is the larval stage when the caterpillars emerge from the eggs. For a short time, you could find clusters of caterpillars at egg sites making them more noticeable and vulnerable. When removing the caterpillars be sure to also remove and destroy the remaining egg sac because they often don’t all emerge at once. Once the Caterpillar begins to feed and travel up and down the tree, pesticide treatment and trapping are the best management strategies.
Certain biological pesticides like Bacillus thuringiensis, commonly known as Bt can be applied at early stages of the caterpillar’s cycle. Pesticides can be very effective with little to no effect on non-target species if applied properly so be sure to read and follow all safety warnings and application directions when using pesticides. If chemicals are not wanted, then trapping the caterpillar in a burlap banding can be another effective management strategy
Burlap banding or burlap traps don’t physically restrain the caterpillar but rather provide an easily accessible hiding spot where they will concentrate during the daylight hours. Here they can be easily gathered and destroyed in large numbers. Burlap bands consist of a piece of burlap about 12” wide and long enough to wrap the tree once. First wrap the burlap band around the tree securing with twine at its horizontal center and fold the top half down, creating a flap. Be sure to check traps regularly, preferably once a day during daylight hours when the tree is in full sun or as close to full sun as it might receive. You should always try to use natural based materials for traps in case they get left out that way they have a possibility of decomposition. Never intentionally leave traps out beyond the large caterpillar stage to avoid harm to non-target species and the tree. The exact times may vary due to location so just use your best judgment, if you see caterpillars begin to appear, place traps, once caterpillars stop showing up in your traps, remove them.
Controlling the Gypsy Moth population is important for the health and safety of our forest, wildlife and forest related industries so any and all assistance in controlling this pest is important. Management strategies during the later life stages are the least effective but always encouraged. The easiest management strategy is, if you see it, kill it. Always double check that you have properly identified the intended target as a gypsy moth. Luckily, they are easily identifiable. We don’t want to harm native animals. Lastly, always use cation when handling the gypsy moth caterpillar, their hairs can be a skin irritant and create a rash so protective gloves are recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.