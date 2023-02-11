CONSERVATION CORNER: Have you soiled your underwear lately?
Photo Provided

You haven’t? Then you just don’t know what kind of soil you are dealing with, do you? This is really a neat little experiment to see just how good your soil really is. How healthy is it? I have written a number of articles about soil health, as you may well know, and this is one way to determine how good your soil is.

For those regular readers, how many organisms live in one teaspoon of really good soil? Do you remember? 7-8 Billion. That’s right. There are as many organisms in one teaspoon of soil than there are people who live on the face of the planet!!! Wow. And these little guys are working their tails off, for you! Well, if you have them anyway. So how do we find out if you have them, soil your underwear and you will know. NO, not that way!!

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.