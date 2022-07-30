CONSERVATION CORNER: Hay Production 101

The above photo shows the difference between crop with and without nitrogen applied.

 Photo Provided

I was struggling for a good topic this week when I guy walked in and started asking me about reseeding a field. How to do it, what he should use, etc. I think there are still enough people out there making hay on a lot of Bradford County fields so I will hit that topic this week. First off, we need rain! For non-farmers, how could you ask for a better year? Warm, dry, just beautiful weather. For farmers and gardeners, not so much.

Anyway, hay production. First, we need rain. After that, I will hit some other highlights that we can control. Your soil is a “bank account”. It has “funds” in it. As you harvest each cutting, you remove “funds” from that account. You continue to do that and guess what is left 5 years down the road? Nothing. The hay runs out. Weeds start to grow. You get one cutting instead of 3 or 4, and it gets progressively worse. If we want to remedy that situation, there are several options to think about. The first one that comes to mind is that we need to reseed. That means big equipment, lots of time, equipment that most people don’t have anymore, etc. Plus, if you “bank account” is empty, the seeding might look good for 2-3 years as the legumes can produce their own nitrogen and even produce enough to help with the grasses, but eventually it runs out and you have exactly what you have now. And you spent a ton of time and money to do it.

