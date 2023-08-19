CONSERVATION CORNER: Heat islands
Graphic Provided

I was watching the local news the other day (I won’t say which one as to not incriminate them) and they started talking about this new study that was out where they had looked at “heat islands.”

Have you ever heard of a “heat island” before? I would not expect that many people have heard of such a thing, and I didn’t really expect the anchors to know about it, but I was pretty surprised that the weatherman didn’t really seem to know what it was referencing.

