CONSERVATION CORNER: How can I be a good stormwater neighbor?
Photo Provided

Have you ever discussed stormwater with your neighbor or wondered how to be a better stormwater neighbor? Neighbor disputes over stormwater are very common. Water does not follow property boundaries and there are often instances where water flows from one property onto another and causes damage. It is important to realize that activities on your own property can adversely affect your neighbor’s property.

The first thing to do as a responsible neighbor is to familiarize yourself with how stormwater flows on your own property. Ask yourself how does water enter and exit my property? Are there areas of concentrated flow currently causing damage to your property or adjacent neighboring property? If so, flows can be re-directed to vegetated areas for infiltration. You can also install a rain barrel, cistern, rain garden, or dry well as needed to control roof run-off.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.