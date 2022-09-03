CONSERVATION CORNER: Impatience?!
Photo Provided

Recently I was working out in one of our local streams, and I was observing some of the vegetation that was growing on the stream banks and even in the stream channel itself. Several plants stood out; raspberries hung heavy on their prickly stems, and the bank I stood beside was woven with broad, three-pointed green leaves and large, five petaled purple flowers. These were identified through a cell phone app as flowering raspberries- a surprise to me! However, the main plants that drew my attention (maybe because we practically had to wade through them) were the masses of Jewelweed, which sprawled from water’s edge all the way across beds of gravel to the foot of the stream banks.

Sights of Jewelweed always take my mind’s eye back to my childhood. Playing in the small creek in the woods below my house, and around our pond went hand in hand with this shade and moisture loving plant. As young kids, we LOVED to find jewelweed when the seed pods were ripe. The green, translucent skin of the pod was stretched taut over the brown seeds inside, and at the slightest touch would explode (sometimes even jostling the plant by touching the leaves near the seed pod would be enough to set one off!) and scatter the seeds through the plant and on the ground around it. This is endless fun to every kid that I have seen discover these “poppers”… I still have a hard time passing by without busting a few seed pods! Dispersion of the seeds through these little explosions is the primary way that these plants spread. The way these pods pop and scatter seeds has earned jewelweed several nicknames, including “Impatience” and “Touch-Me-Not”.

