Conservation Corner: Is stormwater damaging my property?
Photo courtesy of BCCD

Have you ever wondered why your basement keeps flooding or your driveway is washing away? Whether you are a homeowner, an agricultural producer, or a government agency you can be affected by stormwater.

Structural damage is one of the common types of property damage caused by stormwater. Flooded basements and leaking roofs are often expensive problems after a heavy storm. Stormwater can also cause cracks to occur in foundations and water damage around windows and doors. Stormwater can also affect public and private utilities. Private water wells can be impacted from surface water contamination. On-lot septic systems can be damaged from standing surface water or flooding. Utility poles can become unstable from streambank erosion or wet soil conditions. The responsibility often falls on the property owner to replace unstable utility poles and repair private septic systems and drinking water sources.