CONSERVATION CORNER: Keep the wildlife wild

I am sure that most of you reading have heard something similar to the title phrase of this article. Keeping wildlife wild is nothing new, but I believe it is still something that many folks don’t quite understand. With that said, many people understand that encountering wildlife up close or handling young animals causes more harm than good, but it goes even further than that. I am going to turn now to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s FAQ’s when it comes to why it is bad to feed wildlife. There are a multitude of things that happen, all of which are bad, when we feed or attempt to “help” wildlife. The Game Commission has put out the following information on what the risks of feeding wildlife are.
What is the increased risk of disease spread? Wildlife diseases are usually transferred from animal to animal by nose-to-nose contact, saliva, feces and urine. By allowing wildlife to congregate unnaturally at feeding sites, diseases such as CWD, mange and tuberculosis may be spread not only to wildlife, but also to humans and pets.
Can it cause aggressive behavior? Unnatural congregation can lead to overcrowded wildlife. Larger and more aggressive animals often exclude younger and weaker animals which causes aggressive behavior resulting in injuries and even death for particularly vulnerable individuals.
How can wild animals be dangerous? As wild animals are fed, they become used to the presence of people. Animals like coyotes and black bears can become a potential threat and cause harm to both humans and pets. When wildlife is encouraged to come closer to humans they often lose their natural fear of people. This can cause injury to humans and pets as well as lead to more vehicle collisions.
How can feeding harm the habitat? Wild animals constantly search for food and many will find the easy food source you provide. Continually feeding many wild animals in the same place can harm the habitat, people and the animals themselves.
What kind of food do wildlife need? Wildlife need varied, natural food as part of their normal diet. Human foods do not offer a healthy diet for animals. Their digestive systems and metabolism are adapted to survive harsh winter weather, including deep snow, cold temperatures and high winds. Supplemental feeding is not necessary to sustain wildlife populations.
I’ll leave you with a story as to why I wanted to right this article. Recently, a bear has been getting into some trouble in my neighborhood. It even scratched up the side of my truck because I had left a bag of trash in the bed overnight. Was the bear at fault for scratching my truck? No, I was the one who left the trash out there. However, a similar thing happened to one of my neighbors, they however called the game commission and had the bear trapped. Now, in my mind, that bear is still not at fault and probably did not need to be trapped. What needs to happen, I think, is that we all need to be more aware of what we are doing and how it may impact that wildlife population in our own respective areas.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.