CONSERVATION CORNER: Love is Not in the Air

Many allergy sufferers are sensitive to oak pollen, which are released by these hanging catkins.

 Photo provided by Bradford County Conservation

A reprint from Forest Friday’s, a DCNR publication

Have you noticed lately a fine coating of bright green or yellow, dust-like particles on your car? It’s “pollen season” in Pennsylvania, and many allergy sufferers don’t need to be told. This time of year brings misery to millions in the form of itchy eyes, sneezing, and sore throats.

