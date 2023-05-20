CONSERVATION CORNER: Love is Not in the Air

A reprint from Forest Friday’s, a DCNR publication
Have you noticed lately a fine coating of bright green or yellow, dust-like particles on your car? It’s “pollen season” in Pennsylvania, and many allergy sufferers don’t need to be told. This time of year brings misery to millions in the form of itchy eyes, sneezing, and sore throats.
Unfortunately, the misery of allergy sufferers is a consequence of a necessary biological process- sexual reproduction of trees. The pollen that cause so many to complain are simply the male component of the process, which when received by female flowers, eventually become seeds. So, pollen in the air begets future trees, and it seems this is something we just have to live with. However, some would say that their allergies have become worse over the years, and there is a reason.
Given that most people live in an urban or suburban setting, the trees that surround us are often planted. The trees selected for planting often meet certain criteria, one of which is whether or not they are considered “dirty”. A tree that is deemed “clean” produces no seeds, meaning it is a male tree. In botany, sexually distinct trees are labeled dioecious (pronounced di-ee-shus), and trees bearing both male and female flowers are monoecious (mon-ee-shus). Classic examples of dioecy are members of the genus Ilex, or the hollies. If you buy a holly for its berries, you must be sure to purchase a male for pollination. But, what does this have to do with allergies?
Scientist Tom Ogren is noted for coining the term “botanical sexism”, whereby planners select only male trees to be planted in the built environment. As a result, pollen counts have been steadily rising, and it seems we are to blame. It is interesting to note that selection of males has a compounding effect, with a corresponding lack of female trees (and hence, flowers) to accept and effectively sequester pollen grains. What’s more, many tree species have been selectively bred to produce male-only trees; when naturally, they only existed as monoecious specimens. These selectively bred trees are known as male cultivars, and they are widely planted around the world.
Of course, there is a simple solution to all of this. Landscape designers can select monoecious trees and/or a higher ratio of females to males for planting in managed settings. It’s probably a safe bet this idea will have more than a few supporters.
