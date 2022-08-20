CONSERVATION CORNER: Need help?

You always have to read the fine print; we are the Conservation District. We do conservation work. What is that? In a nutshell, I would say that we want to specialize in helping people conserve their natural resources.

We have written other articles on it so I will not go too much further with a definition. We are not pure protectionist, but we would like to conserve what we have in hopes to give the next generation the same, or better.

The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.