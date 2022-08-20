CONSERVATION CORNER: Need help?

You always have to read the fine print; we are the Conservation District. We do conservation work. What is that? In a nutshell, I would say that we want to specialize in helping people conserve their natural resources.
We have written other articles on it so I will not go too much further with a definition. We are not pure protectionist, but we would like to conserve what we have in hopes to give the next generation the same, or better.
I have not seen the study, but supposedly there is a study out there that finds that the happiest people are people that spend a lot of time outdoors. Their fondest memories are of them playing outside as children.
I can attest to that. I love the outdoors. Taking walks in nature, listening to the sounds (birds, bees, water running, etc.), looking at all the different plants out there, what the animals are doing, etc. Immerse yourself in it. Don’t just be outside, BE outside. Be one with nature.
Did you know there are apps that will tell you what kind of bird is making that noise? Or what plant that is? I don’t want to put myself out of a job, but how cool is that? I walk around my property now, with my phone in hand, identifying all the different bird sounds and plants out there.
Now those are the things that I would like to conserve as much as possible. Is that anything that excites you? If so, maybe we can help.
Not only do we have information on most things I just mentioned, but sometimes we have money to help those things. Now, not always, and not for everything. However, if you have an issue that is negatively impacting the environment, and it is something that could be fixed, maybe we can help. Or maybe you don’t know if it is an issue, maybe we can help you figure it out. Most of the things we can help with, most people probably know about.
If you have farm animals and they are not “where they are really supposed to be,” we can potentially help with fencing and water sources and such to get them out of that area. If you plant row crops, then you have fields that should be covered the rest of the year (cover crops). We can help with that. Maybe you don’t know if you need to apply fertilizer or not. We have money for soil samples. Maybe you would like to try no-till but don’t have the equipment. We are in the process of buying a small no-till drill right now. That will be here for people to rent. It will be especially good for smaller fields or farms, or even food plotters. Maybe a pollinator plot would help. Maybe better forest management. A wetland area. And, as much as I hate to say it, maybe you have a water issue that we could help with.
Now, water is a tricky thing, and it is not the easiest thing to figure out. Everyone wants it (to live), but no one wants it around their home or farm. And once you concentrate it, nothing good happens. You can always contact us to talk about it, or maybe we can even come out and see it. Whatever the case may be, as it relates to the environment, we would like to be involved. There is a good chance that we can help, maybe even financially.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
