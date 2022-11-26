CONSERVATION CORNER: Need money?

See, I know how to put in a title that will get your attention. Now that I have it, I will tell you that we may have funds that can help you out. No, we can’t help with any of the everyday things. We are the Conservation District. Our job revolves around clean water. Mine, in particular, has to do with the Ag sector. However, we do have people down here that specialize in stream issues and forestry and such. Streams, as most of you are aware, are a whole different topic and very hard to explain what we can and can’t do. I will leave that to someone else. We live in a very unique area with unique topography. It is complicated.
The Conservation District is here to keep clean water clean, or try to clean some of the “dirty” water. We have some funding to help pay for things like that. My forte is Ag, so here is the Ag information. We have money for soil samples. We have money to get animals out of streams. Yes, there are some hoops to jump through and there are some regulations to follow, but if you have animals in the stream and you want to do the right thing and get them out of it, we can help you. Can they be in the stream? The answer is yes, if all areas around the stream are vegetated and soils are stable. If it is where they hang out and they tear things up, no. That is not legal. I have used the phrase 100 times lately, we can fence out the stream (gives the stream a buffer), give you a clean supply of water (spring or well) and even get you some concrete or something to get the animals on when condition require that they should be on something beside soil (wet, muddy, no pasture growth so they are just destroying things, etc.). And we always forget to talk about the animals. We are so focused on the environmental things that we lose focus on the animals. There are many reasons to not have the animals in the stream. If you have them there, you are not helping them. Dirty water to drink, flies, mastitis, feet issues, etc.
