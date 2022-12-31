CONSERVATION CORNER: Oh, How Good We Have It
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Also, Happy Holidays to others who celebrate in other ways (Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and others). It is a blessed time of year and I personally like to remind people that, for the most part, we actually have things pretty good. Typically, everything that we hear in the news is bad. Bad news makes better news stories. Yes, I know there are some of us out there that may be experiencing difficult times. However, most of us have it better than 90% of the people that live in the entire world. (I heard a quote from the guy on TV this morning that “we have it better than 99% of the people that have ever lived”.) Think about that for a minute. Longer life span, better medicines to get you through that longer life, not having to literally hunt for your next meal, having clean water, etc. If you go back in time far enough, the average lifespan was like 35 or 40 years. At that rate, 80% of the people reading this would no longer even be alive. That hurts, LOL.

I think we forget how good we have it sometimes. We get to “stewing in our own juices” about just how bad things are. I once read a book (Yea, I know. Imagine that, I read a book) called “Facts not Fear”. It was an interesting book about how the environment may not be in the shape that we want it in, but it is in far better shape than what it once was. We are now measuring things in like parts per trillion. That might be overdoing it just a bit.