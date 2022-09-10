CONSERVATION CORNER: Pasturing 101
So you have animals, or you want to get some. You may have 1-2 acres that you can put them on, or you may have 10 acres. To most people, when they look at that much land, they think “That is a lot of land and it will support however many animals I want to have”. Let’s be honest, 3-5 horses on one full acre of ground doesn’t look like much. Neither does 15 cows on a full 10 acres of land. So, you get the number of animals you want and start a farm. All is well. The animals have plenty enough land to roam on. They are comfortable and happy. And when you start supplementing them with hay, you don’t think anything about it. That is how it is supposed to be. Right? Well, no, not really. Not for you or the environment.

This really does not work for two reasons. One- If the animals are allowed to roam on this ground at their leisure, eventually there will be bare areas of soil that start to appear. Depending on the animal, some may be faster than others, and some of those areas may be a lot worse than others. If the height of forage in the field gets less than 3”, this area technically becomes what we call a Heavy Use Area or Animal Concentration Area. It is NOT a pasture anymore. So what? Who cares? Well, we all should, for a number of reasons.

