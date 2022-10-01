CONSERVATION CORNER: Pennsylvania’s “other” bears

Isabella Tiger Moth.

 Wikimedia Commons/Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren

My first memories of woolly bears come from childhood, when a friend and I began capturing as many furry caterpillars as we could find one fall. Some of them were tan, some white; others were completely black, or brown and black. We caught a lot of flak from my friend’s dad when we released them all into his sunporch.

I didn’t know it at the time, but the black and brown ones were woolly bears (Pyrrharctia isabella), which I gradually came to view as symbols of fall and harbingers of winter. I’m fairly certain it was my grandmother who first told me that the blacker the woolly bear, the harder the winter will be. She and my grandfather seemed to always have a wives tale for any occasion, one that typically started with, “they say…” .

