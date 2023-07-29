CONSERVATION CORNER: Plants that cause severe burns

Wild parsnip.

 Photo Provided

Did you know this is possible? If not, and you like to work outside, you better figure it out. It can happen and it will be painful. It can also be an issue for years to come.

Last week a woman came into the office. She showed us a pretty serious burn on her arm that she had gotten from what she suspected was a plant she had been dealing with. I don’t know the classifications of burns and what they look like, but I would suspect maybe a 2nd degree burn. It looked painful. It was probably 3” long or more, and maybe a ½” wide. It looked deep.

