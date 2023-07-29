CONSERVATION CORNER: Plants that cause severe burns

Did you know this is possible? If not, and you like to work outside, you better figure it out. It can happen and it will be painful. It can also be an issue for years to come.
Last week a woman came into the office. She showed us a pretty serious burn on her arm that she had gotten from what she suspected was a plant she had been dealing with. I don’t know the classifications of burns and what they look like, but I would suspect maybe a 2nd degree burn. It looked painful. It was probably 3” long or more, and maybe a ½” wide. It looked deep.
She said she had been to a number of different places asking about it and no one had come up with an answer. An acquaintance of hers told her to come see me. I would probably be able to give her answers.
Hey, you got to be good for something, right?
As soon as I heard the story, I knew what was going on. It was probably wild parsnip. Ever heard of it? It is everywhere, if you know what to look for. I have seen entire fields of it locally. I was walking around my garden after this interaction and found some on the outskirts of the garden. Thank goodness my wife hadn’t just grabbed ahold of it and tried yanking it out.
Here is the issue. The sap that comes out of it has a chemical reaction with sunlight and causes severe burns. Without the sunshine, nothing will happen. So, if you happen to get some on you, get it wrapped up and protected from sunshine and get somewhere to get it washed off immediately. They also say to make sure that you still do not expose that area of the skin to sunlight for at least another 48 hours.
Burns can be severe, painful, and they can last for quite some time. Articles also say that sensitivity can last for years after that. My coworker says that he knows a guy that actually used a weedeater to get rid of it. This sprayed the sap EVERYWHERE. Not only did he get burns then, years later he still has to protect himself from the sun or he will still get pretty severe “burns.” It is an important plant to really know the identification of. (See the link posted at the end). It kind of looks like a yellow Queen-Anne’s-Lace at the top.
More bad news. There is another plant called giant hogweed that will do the exact same thing. The good news, this one is not around every corner and, as the name implies, it is giant. That makes it pretty hard to miss. It can grow (supposedly) 14 feet tall and 5 feet around.
So, how do you control them? Well, cutting or spraying can work but you really have to be careful. I know people get all weirded out about glyphosate anymore, so we can talk cutting too, but obviously spraying allows control without really getting anywhere near the plant. That obviously makes it safer.
(As a side note, I just watched a webinar last week about the safety of glyphosate. It was done by someone from Cornell University. I won’t give out too much information, in case I am not supposed to. However, it is scientifically accepted that if used at the correct rate and with the correct protection, it is very safe. I am not here to debate it. I am just passing it along. If you want to talk about it, call me.)
If you choose to avoid sprays, then you can cut it. If you choose this way, you must be careful to wear enough protection to prevent any sap from getting on you. You must also wash thoroughly whatever tool you are using to cut it down before using again or having a chance of transferring that sap from the tool to you. Please be careful out there.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
