CONSERVATION CORNER: Protect your family from mosquitoes

Everyone is familiar with the frustrating encounters with mosquitoes during our precious summer months. Not only are mosquitoes annoying, but they also have the potential to transmit some harmful diseases. Because of this, steps may be necessary to reduce the habitats and biting opportunities of these unwanted pests.
Under the guidance of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, adult and larval mosquito surveillance is conducted to monitor West Nile virus within these populations. West Nile virus is a mosquito-born disease that can cause encephalitis. Many people infected with the virus show no symptoms or mild, flu-like symptoms. However, more severe cases can cause the previously mentioned encephalitis, as well as meningitis or meningoencephalitis. These complications are more likely in sensitive groups including those over the age of fifty or immunocompromised individuals.
West Nile virus was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2000 and continues to be detected today. This virus is transmitted between bird and mosquito populations, which allows for widespread infections. Because of this, those bothersome mosquitoes in your backyard could be carrying a harmful disease.
The most efficient way to prevent mosquito bites and West Nile virus is to prevent the populations at the source and eliminate possible habitats. According to the DEP, mosquitoes can breed in habitats as small as a bottle cap. The elimination of standing water prevents some species of female mosquitoes from being able to lay their eggs near your home. Standing water is often seen in tires piles, children’s outdoor toys, and neglected pools and ponds along with many other places. If possible, dump the water out of these items frequently. If a water source is not able to be emptied, products such as Mosquito Dunks can be used to safely treat the potential habitat.
When the mosquitoes are still an issue after these actions, the best option is to avoid being outside during a mosquito’s active times – dawn and dusk. However, this is not always successful as some species are active throughout the day. Covering bare skin and reducing the opportunity for biting is also an option. Bug sprays or repellant can also keep these pests away. If mosquitoes are an issue within your home, installing screens on windows and doors can be effective.
When facing a mosquito issue on your property, you may report the issues to your local West Nile Program at the conservation district or directly to the Department of Environmental Protection on their website. Be sure to note the details of your mosquito encounters. What time of day is the biggest issue? Describe the location and possible habitats. This can help these individuals in determining a source as well as the species. Community effort in habitat elimination can provide a significant reduction in mosquito populations as well as decrease the risk of harmful diseases.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
