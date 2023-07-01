CONSERVATION CORNER: Protect your family from mosquitoes

A mosquito trap.

 Photo Provided

Everyone is familiar with the frustrating encounters with mosquitoes during our precious summer months. Not only are mosquitoes annoying, but they also have the potential to transmit some harmful diseases. Because of this, steps may be necessary to reduce the habitats and biting opportunities of these unwanted pests.

Under the guidance of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, adult and larval mosquito surveillance is conducted to monitor West Nile virus within these populations. West Nile virus is a mosquito-born disease that can cause encephalitis. Many people infected with the virus show no symptoms or mild, flu-like symptoms. However, more severe cases can cause the previously mentioned encephalitis, as well as meningitis or meningoencephalitis. These complications are more likely in sensitive groups including those over the age of fifty or immunocompromised individuals.

