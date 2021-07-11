CONSERVATION CORNER: Quality hay – how sweet it is, part 2

In May I shared some of my hay-making experiences with you. We specifically looked at using nitrogen fertilizer, commonly known as urea, on hay fields. I have found the benefits of applying urea are many, and include choking out weeds and undesirable plants, greatly increasing my yields and providing me with forages that are high in energy and protein. I am pleased to share that after completing my first cutting on June 7, off-farm, non-fertilized fields produced less than 2 round bales per acre, while my on-farm nitrogen fertilized ground produced 5.5 round bales per acre!
This week I thought we would look at three details in this process. Application rates, timing, and the drawbacks. Anyone considering urea application wants to know how much to apply. Urea is available for agricultural purposes at 46% nitrogen. Before first cutting, it is common to apply about 100 lbs. per acre of actual nitrogen. As you know from my first article, I dislike numbers, so I use 200 lbs. of urea per acre which gives me close to the recommended rate of 100 lbs actual nitrogen.
After each cutting, I like to reapply about half as much urea as previously spread to boost the crop for the next cutting. So, the approximate per acre rate of the application of urea on grass hay should be: 200 lbs. before first cutting, 100 lbs. before second cutting, and 50 lbs. before third cutting. Urea should be reapplied as soon as possible after a crop is harvested, but timing is critical. As noted previously, rain is needed to incorporate the nitrogen into the soil within a few days, otherwise the product dissipates and is largely ineffective. Even if you cannot reapply right away due to dry weather or other constraints, you can still find some benefit from a later treatment, provided you get the needed rain. By the way, extended hot, dry weather will also impact fertilizer performance as will improper pH in your soils.
Urea comes bagged or bulk. I use bagged urea and a spinner spreader to apply it. This option works well for me as I am doing small acreages and the product is easy for me to handle. I can also manage the timing of the application, being able to load up quickly and cover many acres in a short time, often just before a good rain. With a custom-built cover for the spreader, I can also spread fertilizer during a rain event.
Many farmers understand the potential benefits but want to know; what are the drawbacks? There are a few things to consider. First, urea is expensive. The primary material needed to manufacture urea is natural gas, so the cost is directly associated with gas prices. I have paid as little as $300 a ton and as much as $610 a ton. Fertilizer purchases can be a major investment each year, and you must weigh the costs and benefits to your hay-making operation.
Second, you may need to consider upgrading some equipment. I used to mow hay with a worn-out, 50-year-old haybine. When I started using urea, I found my mower was just not cutting it — literally! I had to upgrade to a disc mower-conditioner. I also had to start using a tedder to make suitable dry hay.
And finally, I found I needed to be conscientious about where I used fertilizer. The goal is to get the hay to uptake the nitrogen, improving the quality and quantity of the crop. Misapplication can contribute to nutrient runoff into waterways like wetlands, ponds, streams, and rivers, contributing to reduced water quality and harming those ecosystems. The best way to avoid this is to plan the application ahead of time and establish setbacks in your management plan, which by the way, is mandatory if you have animals.
I have learned a lot about best management practices on my farm from the people at the Bradford County Conservation District. They are outstanding and are available to you as well. If you want to improve your hay-making operation, give them a call.
